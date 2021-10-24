HelloFresh Recalls Products Containing Onions For Salmonella

by

HelloFresh is recalling products containing onions that were provided to them by ProSource Inc. for possible Salmonella contamination. ProSource Inc. imported onions from Chihuahua, Mexico that are associated with a huge multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 652 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is no indication that HelloFresh onions are associated with illness at this time.

HelloFresh is a meal delivery service that ships prepared meals to consumers around the country. They are telling consumers to dispose of all onions received from July 7, 2021 to September 8, 2021.

You can see the codes and information about the onions at the FDA web site. The chart includes the production week, which range from 28 to 5, the production week start date, and the HelloFresh product codes. The codes are located on the bottom square of the box shipping label.

Recipes included with the food should indicate that the food should be cooked to 165°F before eating. That temperature will destroy Salmonella bacteria.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can include a fever, chills, nausea, headache, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People typically get sick six hours to three days after infection. If you have eaten any onions included with HelloFresh products and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, contact your physician.