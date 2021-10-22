Keeler Family Farms MVP Onions Recalled For Salmonella Contamination

by

Keeler Family Farms MVP onions are being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. These onions are associated with a multistate Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that has sickened at least 652 people in 37 states.

No onions marketed through Keeler Family Farms have tested positive for Salmonella bacteria. FDA traceback investigation identified these onions as potentially part of the outbreak according to patient interviews and restaurant purchases. The FDA and CDC investigations into more possible sources of Salmonella in this outbreak are ongoing.

The onions were harvested in Chihuahua, Mexico and were shipped to the United States during July and August 2021. The Keeler Family Farms MVP onions were shipped to wholesalers, restaurants, and retailers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The onions were packaged in 25 pound and 50 pound mesh sacks. They have a label marked as MVP (product of MX) but were processed at Keeler Family Farms. The last onions shipped on August 25, 2021.

Onions do have a three month shelf life if stored in a cool, dry place. So they may still be in restaurant and consumer pantries.

If you purchased Keeler Family Farms MVP onions, or you can’t tell if the onions in your pantry are this brand, do not eat them and do not use them in cooking because of the potential for cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your pantry and any surfaces the onions may have touched with hot soapy water. That includes utensils, countertops, plates, and cutting boards. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the onions and their packaging.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin six hours to three days after exposure to the pathogen, although the incubation period can be as long as two weeks. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, a fever, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.