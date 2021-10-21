Keeler Family Farms Supplied Onions Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

by

Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico supplied potentially contaminated onions linked to the huge Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak, according to an FDA update. That outbreak has sickened at least 652 people in 37 states and has hospitalized 129 patients.

The other facility named by the FDA so far is ProSource Produce LLC, also known as ProSource Inc, of Hailey, Idaho. That company imported onions from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, from July 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021. ProSource Inc. recalled its fresh whole yellow, white, and red onions today. The onions were sold under several different brand names.

The FDA traceback investigation identified Keeler Family Farms as an additional “common supplier” of onions from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico to many of the restaurants where sick people said they ate before they became ill. The onions were also imported from July 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021.

Keeler Family Farms has agreed to recall all red, yellow, and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico from July 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021. More information will be provided once the recall is announced.

Descriptors of the affected onion types from both facilities may include, but are not limited to, jumbo, colossal, medium, summer, and sweet onions. The onions provided by ProSource Inc. were sold to restaurants, food service locations, and retail or grocery stores throughout the United States. Information about the distribution of the onions from Keeler Family Farms is not yet available.

These suppliers and recalls do not explain all of the illnesses, however. Illness onset dates start in May 2021, and these onions were sold from July 2021 onward. The FDA is working to try to discover more suppliers.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually start to experience these symptoms six hours to three days after eating food contaminated with the bacteria.

If you have eaten onions, especially raw onions, and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak.