Liviaone Liquid Probiotics Recalled For Pseudomonas aeruginosa

by

Liviaone Liquid Probiotics, Topical Spray, Nasal Probiotics, and BioLifePet Liquid Probiotics are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a microorganisms that could cause life-threatening infections in immunocompromised people and animals. These types of infections usually occur in hospital settings. Six of these products are dietary supplements for people, and two are for animals, both cats and dogs.

No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Livia Global, Inc. of Visalia, California.

The recalled Liviaone Liquid Probiotics are available in nasal sprays and as liquid probiotics, the type to be ingested. Two lots of the human products are recalled: the ingested products have the lot number 001005-1 and the best by date 04/2023. The nasal products have the lot number 010620-1 and the best by date 08/2023.

LiviaOne Daily Probiotics packaged in 2 ounce containers has the UPC number 030915 107112 and the ship dates 04/16/2021 through 08/30/21. LiviaOne Daily Probiotics in 4 ounce containers has the UPC number 030915 107167 and ship dates 07/09/2021 through 08/30/2021.

LiviaOne Topical Spray Probiotics in 4 ounce containers has the UPC number 030915 107105 and ship dates 07/08/2021 through 07/30/2021. LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics in 1 ounce containers with the UPC number 030915 107198 and ship dates 04/21/2021 through 05/12/2021.

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics in 1 ounce packages with the UPC number 030915 107198 and ship dates 07/14/2021 through 08/24/2021 is recalled. LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics in 1 ounce packages with lot number 010620-1 has the UPC number 030915 107198 and ship dates 10/27/2021 through 11/25/2021 is also recalled.

The recalled pet products include BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats with the UPC number 030915 107044 and ship dates 05/05/2021 through 07/26/2021. Finally, BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs is recalled. It has the UPC number 030915 107037 and ship dates 05/05/2021 through 08/25/2021.

The lot numbers are on the side of the bottle and on the bottom of the outer container. No other lots or ship dates, or any other LiviaOne products, are affected by this recall. These items were sold nationwide through Amazon, wholesale, and direct sales from the company’s website.

If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately. Throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package. You can request a full refund from Livia Global Customer Care.