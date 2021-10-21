by

Minnesota has 23 sick in onion Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Those people are part of the multistate outbreak total of 652 sick with 129 hospitalized.

In Minnesota, the patient age range is from 7 to 77 years. Illness onset dates range from August 8, 2021 to September 18, 2021. Four of those patients were hospitalized.

Given that the multiplier for Salmonella outbreaks is 29, there could be more than 600 people sick in Minnesota alone. Most people who contract this infection do not see a doctor, even though the long term complications for this infection, even after complete recovery, can be severe.

Red, white, and yellow onions imported by ProSource Inc. are linked to this outbreak, according to the CDC. The onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. Government officials are working to see if they can determine if more onions or suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

Apparently, the last onions imported by that distributor were sold in late August, 2021. But onions have a three month shelf life, so they could still be in consumer’s and restaurant pantries.

This outbreak has 20 restaurant subclusters. Those subclusters are made up of people who got sick who ate at the same restaurant. None of these restaurants have been named yet. ProSource was identified as a common supplier of imported onions to many of the restaurants where sick people ate. A condiment cup from one of those restaurants tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg. The cup contained cilantro and lime, and did originally contain onions, but no onions were left in the cup when it was tested.

The onions were identified as part of patient interviews, Most of the patients interviewed said they ate or maybe ate raw onions the week before they got sick.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection can include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you or anyone you know has been suffering these symptoms, see your doctor. Minnesota has 23 sick in onion Salmonella outbreak, and you may be part of it.