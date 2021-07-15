by

The USDA is reporting that more Circle K chicken made with Tyson products recalled for Listeria have been discovered. These products have a different establishment number, complicating the recall. This information was posted in an update to the original recall notice from July 3, 2021.

The different establishment numbers were used because of further processing. In addition, some products may have been served from deli counters in retail stores. You can see pictures of these new product labels at the USDA web site.

The government is encouraging consumers to check the FSIS website frequently because this information about the recall is being updated often. The USDA will continue to update the original press release and the labels if they become aware of more products that used the recalled chicken.

So far, only one specific separate recall has been issued: for Circle K chicken salad sandwiches that were made by Sky Chefs. That recall was issued on .

The new products made with the Tyson chicken recalled for Listeria include Circle K Buffalo Style Chicken Club Wrap sold in 9.8 ounce packages with Est. P-45710 and best by date of 7/3/21 through 7/9/21; Circle K Caesar Salad with Chicken Breast in 6.7 ounce packages with Est. P-45710 and best by dates 6/27/21 through 7/3/21; and Circle K Country Style Chef Salad with Ham and Chicken Breast sold in 7.5 ounce package, with Est. 45710 and best by date 6/27/21 through 7/3/21.

The recalled Tyson ready to eat chicken is implicated in a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that sickened at least three people living in Delaware and Texas. One person who lived in Texas has sadly died. While more recalls have been issued, the outbreak investigation itself has not been updated since July 2, 2021.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or take them back to the place of purchase. You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate any of these recalled items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, because that’s how long they can take to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, muscle aches, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they only have a mild case of the flu, but if they contract this infection they can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.