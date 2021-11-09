More Salmonella Onions Recalled in Canada For Possible Contamination

by

More onions are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by the huge Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to onions in the United States that has sickened more than 800 people in 37 states. No illnesses are reported in Canada in connection with these recalled items. The onions were imported from Mexico by ProSource Produce and Keeler Family Farms.

The recalled items include Dorsey yellow onions, sold in 10 pound mesh sacks with UPC number 0 33383 60004 8. All products sold between July 7, 2021 and October 28, 2021 are recalled. Also recalled is MVP yellow onions in 50 pound bags, with no UPC number, and codes 197, 208, and 221. Pier-C white onions, in 2 pound bags, with UPC number 0 33383 60051 2 are recalled. The codes for that product are 203, 209, 218, and 228; they may have been sold loose.

Pier-C white onions in 25 pound bags, with UPC number 0 33383 45101 5 and codes 214, 215, 217, 221, 223, 224, and 228 are included in this recall. Those onions may have been sold loose. Pier-C yellow onions in 25 pound bags are included, with UPC number 0 33383 45095 7 and codes 204 and 210; they may also have been sold loose.. Pier-C yellow onions in 40 pound bags with no UPC number are recalled, with codes 204, 208, 209, and 210; they may have been sold loose. Finally, Riga Farms yellow onions in 3 pound bags are recalled, with UPC number 0 33383 60002 4 and codes 321621, 323521, and 323621. This last onion brand is labeled as Product of USA, although the onions are Product of Mexico.

These onions were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. The onions may also have been sold in bulk (loose) or repackaged into smaller packages with or without a label. If this happened, the onions may not have the same brand or product names. More onions may be recalled as the government continues its investigation.

Please check your pantry to see if you have any of these recalled items. If you did, throw them away in a sealed container, or take them back to the place of purchase. If you have unlabeled onions or if you aren’t sure of their provenance, throw them away too. Clean your pantry with a mild bleach solution, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.