There are now 808 sick in the onion Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak, with 157 hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The patients live in 37 states and Puerto Rico. This is an increase of 156 new patients and 28 new hospitalizations since the last update one week ago.

The patient case count by state is: Alabama (3), Arkansas (15), California (12), Colorado (1), Connecticut (5), Florida (39), Georgia (2), Illinois (47), Indiana (1), Iowa (3), Kansas (16), Kentucky (9), Louisiana (7), Maryland (60), Massachusetts (13), Michigan (10), Minnesota (25), Mississippi (2), Missouri (41), Nebraska (9), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (10), New York (19), North Carolina (16), North Dakota (4), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (107), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (8), Puerto Rico (3), South Carolina (4), South Dakota (8), Tennessee (12), Texas (185), Utah (3), Virginia (66), West Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (27). The patient age range is from less than one year to 101 years. Of 505 people who gave information to investigators, 157, or 31%, were hospitalized. Illness onset dates range from May 31, 2021 to October 13, 2021.

The true number of patients sickened in this outbreak is likely much higher than this total. Since most people who contract this infection do not see a doctor, the case count is likely 29 times higher than the official number according to epidemiologists, meaning that there could be more than 23,000 people sick in this outbreak.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella outbreaks against grocery stores, producers, and restaurants, said, “We had hoped that with the recalls and onion shelf life this outbreak would stop growing. It’s important that all consumers become aware of this issue so these illnesses can end.”

Epidemiologic and traceback data show that this outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections is linked to onions. Several recalls of onions imported from Mexico have been issued. If you purchased any onions listed in the recalls, throw them away immediately. And if you do not know where the onions you have purchased came from, discard them too.

The symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be watery or bloody. If you have eaten onions, either in a restaurant or at home, and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You could be one of the 808 sick in the onion Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak.