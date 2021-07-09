More Tyson Chicken Recalled in Association with Deadly Listeria Outbreak

by

The USDA says that more Tyson chicken recalled in association with a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak was distributed to retail stores and institutions. About another 500,000 pounds of these products are recalled, for a total of 8,955,296 pounds.

While the recalled products included precooked chicken that was shipped to schools, it was from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program. There is evidence linking a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened three people in Delaware and Texas to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods.

The chicken is frozen, fully cooked, and ready to eat. The chicken was produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site, along with package sizes, product codes, and date codes, and can also see pictures of product labels there. All of these products have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” stamped on the package or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Some of the recalled items include Tyson® Pulled Chicken Breast – Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned, Smoke Flavor Added; Tyson® Fully Cooked, Char-Broiled Boneless Chicken Meat for Fajitas; Tyson® Fully Cooked, All Natural, Low Sodium Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Dark and White Chicken; and Tyson® Fully Cooked, Wood Fired Seasoned, Dice, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added, among others.

These items were distributed to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations. The USDA has still not released a retail distribution list, but Food Poisoning Bulletin has researched major grocery store chains recall information and has found those that sold some of these products.

Please check your home freezers carefully to see if you have any of these items. If you do, throw them away immediately after first double bagging them. Put the chicken into a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access them. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to manifest. Those symptoms include a high fever, muscle aches, a stiff neck, severe headache, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth if they contract this illness. If you have eaten these products and have been sick, see your doctor as so0n as possible.