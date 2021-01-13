New Salmonella Miami Outbreak Announced By FDA

by

A new Salmonella Miami outbreak has been announced by the FDA in their CORE Table. The only information we have is that 48 people are sick. No food or establishment has been identified. We don’t know the patient age range, where the patients live, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized. A traceback investigation has been launched.

Salmonella outbreaks in the past few years have been linked to dried wood ear mushrooms, backyard poultry, peaches, onions, cut fruit, ground beef, papayas, tahini, raw tuna, pre-cut melon, and ground turkey. In other words, just about any food can be contaminated with enough of this ubiquitous pathogen to make people sick.

This is the second unusual Salmonella serotype outbreak that has been announced in the FDA table recently. Salmonella Miami is a rare type of this pathogen. On December 23, 2020, a Salmonella Potsdam outbreak that sickened at least 7 people was announced. No food or establishment was named in that outbreak either, although and onsite inspection was initiated. We don’t know what facility was inspected, or what food that facility produced.

With little information to go on, it’s important that consumers know that there is an outbreak and understand the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection so they can be diagnosed if they feel sick. This infection is usually diagnosed with a fecal sample.

People usually start feeling sick 6 to 72 hours after infection. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Long term health complications from this infection can be severe and can occur even after full recovery. These complications include reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.