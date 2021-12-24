Plainville Farms Ground Turkey Salmonella Outbreak Is Number 6 of 2021

by

The Plainville Farms ground turkey Salmonella Hadar outbreak was the number six multistage food poisoning outbreak in 2021, with 33 people sick in 14 states and four hospitalized. The outbreak was declared over on May 17, 2021.

The case count by state was: Arizona (1), Connecticut (2), Indiana (1), Maine (1), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (7), Missouri (2), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (3), New York (4), North Carolina (3), Pennsylvania (4), Vermont (1), and Virginia (2). Illness onset dates ranged from December 28, 2020 to April 22, 2021. The patient age range was from less than one year to 92.

In interviews about the foods they ate the week before they got sick, eight of 13 people, or 62%, said they ate ground turkey. USDA personnel took an unopened package of ground turkey from an ill person’s home and found the outbreak strain of Salmonella Hadar. Traceback discovered that the ground turkey was produced by Plainville Brands, LLC.

This outbreak was unusual because not all of the illnesses were linked to Plainville Farms ground turkey. Some patients said they bought many different brands of ground turkey from many stores. USDA identified several turkey processing facilities that made the ground turkey, which were not named. The outbreak strain was also found in routine turkey samples from multiple companies collected from 13 establishments, which were also not named.

A recall was not issued, but the USDA issued a public health alert on April 10, 2021 for about 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products produced by Plainville Brands LLC. The turkey has the establishment number “P-244” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Brands included in this alert are specific types of Nature’s Promise, Wegmans, and Plainville Farms.

It is possible that some of this turkey is still in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have this ground turkey. If you do, throw it away immediately, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly before eating it. And wash your hands well with soap and water.

If you have symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning after eating this ground turkey, see your doctor. You may be part of this Plainville Farms ground turkey Salmonella outbreak.