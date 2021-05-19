Plainville Ground Turkey Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 33 Sick

by

The Plainville ground turkey Salmonella outbreak has ended after sickening at least 33 people in 14 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Four people were hospitalized, an increase of two since the last update, and there were no deaths. There are five more ill persons and two more states, Maryland and Vermont, added to the outbreak total.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Connecticut (2), Indiana (1), Maine (1), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (7), Missouri (2), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (3), New York (4), North Carolina (3), Pennsylvania (4), Vermont (1), and Virginia (2). Illness onset dates range from December 28, 2020 to April 22, 2021. The patient age range is from less than 1 year to 92.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. Of the 13 people interviewed, eight, or 62%, said they ate ground turkey. USDA-FSIS personnel collected an unopened package of ground turkey from a sick person’s freezer for testing. Results showed that the ground turkey contained the outbreak strain of Salmonella. Traceback found that the ground turkey purchased by that patient was produced by Plainville Brands, LLC.

But not all of the illnesses in this outbreak were linked to Plainville ground turkey. The patients said they purchased many different brands of ground turkey from multiple stores. USDA traceback identified several turkey processing facilities that made the ground turkey. The outbreak strain was also found in routine turkey samples, from multiple companies.

On April 10, 2021, the USDA issued a public health alert for about 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products made by Plainville Brands LLC. These products had the establishment number “P-244” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were made from December 18 through December 29, 2020 and were sold nationwide.

When you purchase ground turkey, handle is carefully. Refrigerate it immediately when you get home from the store and use its within two days. Wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling it. Do not wash raw turkey, an action that can spread pathogens around your kitchen. And always cook ground turkey to 165°F as tested with a food thermometer.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten ground turkey and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Plainville ground turkey Salmonella outbreak