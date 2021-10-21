ProSource Inc. Recalls Onions From Mexico For Salmonella Contamination

by

ProSource Inc. is voluntarily recalling onions from Mexico for Salmonella contamination. The onions are linked to a multistate Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that has sickened at least 652 people in 37 states. The onions were shipped from Mexico between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021.

The brand names that the onions may have been sold under include Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop., Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial. The recalled products are whole raw fresh red, yellow, and white onions. The onions were distributed to wholesalers, broadline foodservice companies, and retail stores in 50 pound, 25 pound, 10 pound, 5 pound, 3 pound, and 2 pound mesh sacks; and 50 pound, 40 pound, 25 pound, 10 pound, and 5 pound cartons. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The onions were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as Ontario and Quebec, Canada. No fresh onions that originated in Chihuahua, Mexico have been shipped by the company since the end of August 2021.

To date, no onions marketed through ProSource have tested positive for Salmonella. FDA traceback investigations identified ProSource as a common supplier of fresh whole onions to restaurants where ill people ate.

If you purchased any onions that originated in Chihuahua, Mexico, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them, because of the potential for cross-contamination. You can throw the onions away in a sealed container, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the onions.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been suffering from these symptoms, especially if you have eaten the recalled onions, see your doctor.