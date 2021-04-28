Real Water Hepatitis Outbreak Increases to 11 Sick and 1 Probable Case

by

The Real Water hepatitis outbreak has increased to 11 people sick and 1 probable case, according to an update from the FDA. This is a non-viral hepatitis outbreak, which means that particular brand of alkalized water may have caused liver inflammation. This outbreak is not caused by the contagious hepatitis virus. The one probable case meets the case definition but has not been tested for viral hepatitis to rule that out.

There are three kinds of non-viral hepatitis. The first is caused by consuming too much alcohol; the second is an auto-immune disease where the immune system attacks the liver; and the third is caused by chemicals, prescription and non-prescription medications, and nutritional supplements.

This is an increase of six new cases since the last update was released twelve days ago. All of the new patients are adults. The five previous cases were in children. All of the patients live in Nevada.

The FDA has completed its inspections at the Real Water facilities which are located in Mesa, Arizona and Henderson, Nevada. The company has provided some of the records the government has requested as part of its investigation. The FDA is also sampling and analyzing Real Water products and will issue information about those analyses as it deems necessary.

For now, do not drink any Real Water products. The water is packaged in 1.5 liter, 1 liter, 500 ml and 1 gallon ready-to-drink alkaline water bottles and a 4 ounce concentrate bottle. It was also available for home and office delivery in 5 and 3 gallon containers. This product may still be for sale through online retailers; do not buy, sell, cook with, serve, or consume it. A recall has been issued.

Symptoms of non-viral hepatitis are the same as for the viral hepatitis type, and include fever, abdominal pain (especially in the upper right quadrant), fatigue, loss of appetite, dark urine, light colored stools, nausea, joint pain, vomiting, and jaundice (yellow skin or eyes). Non-viral hepatitis can cause liver scarring and can lead to liver failure.

If you or a loved one has been experiencing these symptoms after drinking Real Water, see your doctor. You may be part of this Real Water hepatitis outbreak.