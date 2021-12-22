by

The Real Water hepatitis outbreak is the number eight outbreak of 2021 with 21 probable cases. There are also four suspected cases in this outbreak.

The outbreak is considered “non-viral hepatitis,” which means it was not caused by a virus, but instead caused acute liver damage through inflammation. This inflammation scars the liver tissue and liver failure can be the result. It can be caused by chemicals, contaminated water or food, solvents, metals, pesticides, paint thinners, prescription and over the counter drugs, and nutritional supplements.

The patient case count by state is: California (3 probable cases) and Nevada (18 probable cases, four suspect cases). There are no confirmed cases because a causative agent for the illnesses has not been identified. Illness onset dates range from August 2020 to November 2020. All of the probable cases were hospitalized. One probable case was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions who died of hepatitis.

The CDC and FDA were notified of five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis of unknown etiology in children by the Southern Nevada health District on March 13, 2021. The cases are linked to the consumption of Real Water alkaline water, according to the government.

Alkaline water contains additives that raises its pH above 7. The water was recalled on March 25, 2021, but there were many problems with the recall. The water was still for sale through many outlets, including eBay, into April 2021. The FDA finally had to order the company to stop selling these products in June 2021. The company is no longer in operation.

The government continues to warn consumers, restaurants, distributors, and retailers not to drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water Alkaline water. It should also not be given to pets.

The symptoms of non-viral hepatitis are the same as viral hepatitis, and include fever, abdominal pain, dark urine, fatigue, loss of appetite, light colored stools, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and jaundice (yellowing skin and eyes). If you consumed this product and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Real Water hepatitis outbreak.