Salmonella Hadar Outbreak May Be Linked to Turkey

The USDA is investigating a Salmonella Hadar outbreak that may be linked to turkey, according to its outbreak investigation table. There is no information about the number of people who have been sickened, illness onset dates, the patient age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized or has died.

The government does not provide any more information about these outbreaks unless there is some action that can be taken by consumers, such as a recall, or if the USDA has issued a public health alert or after-action review report.

Salmonella outbreaks linked to turkey have occurred in the past decade. Several serotypes have been represented in those outbreaks, including Salmonella Hadar. Those outbreaks include:

In 2019 and in 2018, a very large and complicated Salmonella Reading outbreak linked to many different turkey products sickened at least 356 people in 42 states. One hundred thirty-three people were hospitalized, and 1 person died. A recall was issued for several turkey products.

The outbreak strain was found in samples taken from raw turkey products, raw turkey pet food, and live turkeys. The investigation notice stated that “This outbreak strain could remain present in live turkeys and raw turkey products until actions from industry further reduce Salmonella Reading contamination.” One of the recalled products was Jennie-O ground turkey.

Also in 2018 and 2019, a Salmonella Schwarzengrund outbreak linked to recalled Butterball ground turkey sickened 7 people in 3 states. One person was hospitalized. Officials in Wisconsin found the outbreak strain in an unopened sample of Butterball ground turkey taken from a home where four patients lived.

In 2011, another Salmonella Hadar outbreak was associated with Jennie-O ground turkey burgers. At least twelve people in 10 states were sickened in that outbreak. Three were hospitalized. Investigators were not able to determine if all of the patients ate turkey burgers, but samples of the turkey burgers were taken from the homes of patients tested positive for the outbreak strain. Jennie-O recalled turkey burgers after the outbreak was announced.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the pathogen. While most people recover without medical care, some do become ill enough, usually through dehydration, to need hospitalization.

You can protect yourself if you choose to eat turkey or feed your pet turkey. Follow food safety rules and always use a food thermometer and wash your hands and utensils with soapy water after handling raw turkey and poultry.