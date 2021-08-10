Serenade Foods Frozen Stuffed Chicken Recalled For Salmonella

by

Serenade Foods frozen stuffed chicken breasts are being recalled for possible Salmonella enteritidis contamination. These products may be associated with a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 28 people in eight states.

Way back in June 2021, one of Food Poisoning Bulletin’s journalists, Carla Gillispie, identified Serenade Foods’ products as items that may be tied to this outbreak. The CDC investigation has not been officially updated since June 2, 2021, but at that time the notice said that 17 people in six states are sick. The last illness onset date has been updated to June 28, 2021. That investigation should be updated soon.

The recalled items were produced on February 24 and 25, 2021. They include:

5 ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY date of FEB 24 2023.

5 ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY date FEB 24 2023.

10 ounce boxes of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with the lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5 ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY date of FEB 24 2023.

5 ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with the lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

The USDA’s investigators took unopened intact packages of raw frozen breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese from an ill person’s home. Those products tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis. The brand name of those products were not identified at the time and still have not been officially identified. But one of the Serenade Foods products that is recalled is raw frozen breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese.

FSIS thinks that some of these recalled products are in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have purchased any. If you have, throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.

Do not eat these products, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first. The possibility for cross-contamination is too great. One of the issues with these products is that the breading could be contaminated, and it easily falls off the chicken before the product is cooked. And because these products look fully cooked, some consumers may not cook them to 165°F or may cook them in a microwave or air fryer, two appliances that are not recommended for these items.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten any Serenade Foods frozen stuffed chicken breasts and have been ill, see your doctor.