New Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 17

by

A new raw breaded stuffed chicken Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 17 people in six states, according to a notice posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Eight people have been hospitalized because they are so sick, which is very high for a Salmonella outbreak. The typical hospitalization rate for this type of infection is just 20%.

The USDA has issued a vague public health alert warning consumers about this type of product and stating safe cooking instructions. The government is collecting different types of data to investigate these illnesses.

The patient case count by state is: Arizona (1) Illinois (6), Indiana (3), Michigan (1), Minnesota (4), and New York (2). The patient age range is from 3 to 83 years. Of 13 people who gave information to investigators, eight, or 62%, have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health ofificlas have been interviewing patients about the foods they ate before they got sick. Of the 12 people interviewed, 10, or 83%, said they ate raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken products purchased from multiple stores before they got sick. When asked about how the products were prepared, seven said they undercooked the chicken, microwaved them, or air fried them.

Microwaving these types of chicken products is not recommended because microwave ovens can have cold spots where food may not be heated enough to kill pathogens, even if the cook checks the temperature with a food thermometer. Undercooking these products can be dangerous.

The PulseNet system is being used to find people who may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing performed on patient isolates shows that the bacteria from sick people are closely related genetically, which means that they likely got sick from the same source.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected five frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products from a grocery store where an ill person shopped. The outbreak strain was identified in two samples of Kirkwood’s Chicken Cordon Bleu. However, no recall has been issued.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in lawsuits against grocery chains and food processors, said, “Outbreaks linked to these types of raw frozen stuffed chicken products are unfortunately all too common. There were major outbreaks in 2015 linked to Aspen Foods and Barber Foods breaded frozen stuffed chicken. One of the problems is that these foods look fully cooked when they are in fact raw. Another is that the breading, which may be contaminated, can fall off and cross-contaminate other surfaces.”

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection can include a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach aches and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. These symptoms typically start within 6 to 72 hours of infection, although some people may not feel ill for up to a week. People can become sick enough, through sepsis or dehydration, that hospitalization is necessary.

If you have eaten these types of products, especially if they were undercooked or prepared in a microwave oven, and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this raw frozen stuffed chicken Salmonella outbreak.