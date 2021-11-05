Three Hepatitis A Deaths Linked to Famous Anthony’s Outbreak

by

Three hepatitis A deaths are linked to the Famous Anthony’s outbreak in Roanoke, Virginia, with at least 49 illnesses and 31 hospitalizations, according to news reports. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts officials did not release any more information about these patients.

The hepatitis A outbreak began in September 2021 after an infectious employee worked at these Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations in Roanoke: 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road, and 2221 Crystal Spring Avenue. Case counts mounted quickly in the weeks following the outbreak announcement.

Since it has been more than two weeks since the last date when anyone infected in late August would likely begin to experience symptoms, this outbreak should stop growing. The last date the employees worked was August 27, 2021, and the symptoms of hepatitis A typically begin 15 to 50 days after infection.

Hepatitis A causes inflammation of the liver, and can be very serious, especially in anyone who has a compromised immune system or a chronic illness, particularly liver disease. Cynthia Morrow, health district director, told the Roanoke Times that patients’ symptoms got worse for weeks. Still, three hepatitis A deaths in one outbreak are alarming and sad.

The best way to prevent these outbreaks is to get vaccinated against the virus. People should also stay home from work or school if they are sick. And everyone should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom or caring for someone who is sick, and before eating or preparing food.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, clay-colored stools, dark urine, abdominal pain, a low grade fever, joint pain, loss of appetite, and intense itching. If you ate at any of those three restaurants in late August and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.