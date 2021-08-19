Two Cyclospora Outbreaks Continue to Grow, Sickening 153

by

Two cyclospora outbreaks in the United States continue to grow, sickening at least 153 people, according to the FDA’s CORE Investigation Outbreak Table. Both investigations are active, but the government has not released any information about the outbreaks, including possible source, patient age range, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

That’s the nature of that table. Unless the FDA thinks that there is some action that consumers can take to protect themselves, they will not release more information. All consumers can do is pay attention to recalls and follow food safety rules in the kitchen.

For cyclospora, the most important thing is to make sure that you thoroughly rinse and dry all produce before you eat it or prepare it. Although, cyclospora oocysts can be sticky and difficult to rinse off produce, it’s still your best line of defense.

Cyclospora outbreaks have been plaguing the United States every summer since 2013. This parasite, which is endemic to subtropical regions, used to only infect people who visited those areas. Now, produce grown in the United States has been contaminated with the pathogen. Both outbreaks are part of overall Cyclospora illnesses in this country, which number 462.

The first outbreak, which has sickened at least 35 people, has had traceback initiated. No recall has been started, there has been no onsite inspection, and no sample collection or lab analysis. This is an increase of 6 more patients since the last update last week.

In the second outbreak, which has sickened at least 118 people, has no recall attached to it. Traceback has been initiated, on-site inspections have begun, and samples have been collected and analysis has started. This is an increase of 14 patients since the update on August 12, 2021.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include nausea, bloating, gas, lethargy, weight loss, and explosive and unpredictable diarrhea. If you have been experiencing those symptoms, see your doctor. You may need to request a test for a cyclospora infection since doctors do not routinely order it.