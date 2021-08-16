USDA Releases Serenade Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Distribution List

by

The USDA has released the Serenade raw breaded stuffed chicken retail distribution list for that company’s recalled products. These products are linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 28 people in eight states.

The USDA statement at the top of the list reads: “FSIS has reason to believe that the following retail location(s) received frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that have been recalled by Serenade Foods, a Milford, Indiana establishment. This list may not include all retail locations that have received the recalled product or may include retail locations that did not actually receive the recalled product. Therefore, it is important that you use the product-specific identification information” to identify specific items.

Please look at the list carefully to see if you have shopped at these stores. If you have and have purchased any of the products on the recall list, with those specific lot codes and best if used by dates, check your freezer to see if you have them in your home. The recalled brand names and product varieties are: Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu, Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese, and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu. Not all brands were sold at all stores, and some stores may not have carried these products.

In general, some Serenade raw breaded stuffed chicken products were sold at Aldi stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. They were also sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, Meijer stores in Illinois, and Strack & Van Til stores in Indiana.

The products were also sold at many stores in some cities in Illinois, including Berkot’s, Food 4 Less, Save-A-Lot, Shop & Save, and Sunset Foods. They were also sold at some Meijer and Save-A-Lot stores and others in Indiana, some Pollys Country Market stores and others in Michigan, Golub Corporation in Schenectady, New York, some stores including Meat City in Lima, Ohio, one WalMart store in Milwaukee, and one Westown Foods store in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The best way to tell if you bought these recalled items is to check the lot code and best if used by dates. If you have these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. Throw them away in a double sealed container in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.

The people who are sick in this outbreak live in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, and New York. Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include fever and chills, nausea and vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people recover from this infection without medical care, but even after full recovery, serious complications can occur that include reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure.