Frozen Stuffed Breaded Chicken Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 28

The frozen stuffed breaded chicken Salmonella outbreak has now sickened at least 28 people in eight states. That’s an increase of 11 new patients and two new states since the last update on June 2, 2021.

And since that last update, a recall of Serenade Foods frozen stuffed breaded raw chicken products have been recalled. The recall covers four brands and varieties: Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu, Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese. and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu.

The patient case count by state is: Arizona (1), Connecticut (1), Illinois (9), Indiana (4), Michigan (1), Minnesota (4), Nevada (1), and New York (7). The new states are Connecticut and Nevada. Illness onset dates range from February 21, 2021 go June 28, 2021. The patient age range is from 3 to 83 years.

Of 24 people who gave information to investigators, 11 have been hospitalized, for a rate of 46%, which is very high for a Salmonella outbreak. The typical hospitalization rate is 20%. This may be because this is a particular virulent strain, or because the chicken was contaminated with a lot of Salmonella.

And the true number of people sickened in this outbreak is likely much higher than 28. Epidemiologists use multipliers to estimate outbreak numbers, since most people with this illness do not see a doctor. For Salmonella outbreaks the multiplier is 29.3. That means that there may be 820 people sick in this outbreak.

USDA and Indiana officials collected unopened packages of Kirkwood Chicken Broccoli and Cheese from a sick person’s house and found the outbreak strain of Salmonella enteritidis in the product. These products were made at facility P-2375, the USDA establishment number for the recalled Serenade Foods Products. However, the outbreak notice stated that these products may not account for all of the illnesses in this outbreak.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits against food processors and grocery store chains said, “This is not the first time an outbreak has been linked to frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken. Manufacturers have to do a better job controlling pathogens when they make these products.”

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be watery or bloody. While most people do recover from this infection without medical care, some get sick enough to be hospitalized. And even after a full recovery, some patients experience long term complications such as endocarditis, irritable bowel syndrome, reactive arthritis, and high blood pressure.

If you have been sick with those symptoms, especially if you have eaten one of the recalled products, see your doctor. You may be part of this frozen stuffed breaded chicken Salmonella outbreak.