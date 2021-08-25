Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Goat Milk Recalled For Campylobacter

by

Valley Milk Simply Bottled raw goat milk is being recalled in California because it may be contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria, according to a press release from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The milk is also the subject of a statewide quarantine order by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones. The dairy is located in Stanislaus County.

The quarantine order was filed after officials confirmed detection of the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni in the farm’s packaged raw whole goat milk. No illnesses have been reported to the company or to government officials in connection with the consumption of this raw milk product.

The order applies to “Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Goat Milk” that is distributed in half gallon (64 ounce) plastic jugs. The code date that is marked on the container is AUG 28 2021. The bacteria was in a routine sample collected at the Valley Milk Simply Bottled production and packaging facility. The order does not include the farm’s raw cow milk or raw sheep milk.

If you purchased this whole raw goat’s milk, do not drink it and do not use it in cooking. The possibility for cross-contamination exists. You are “strongly urged” to dispose of any product remaining in your refrigerator, even if some has been consumed and no one got sick. Bacteria can clump in tiny particles in fluids. Retailers are to pull this product from their store shelves immediately.

Symptoms of campylobacteriosis include abdominal pain and cramps, diarrhea, and fever. While most people who contract this infection recover completely, some can develop a serious infection. A small percentage of people can develop reactive arthritis after they recover. And a rare disease called Guillian-Barre syndrome that can cause complete paralysis can occur several weeks after infection.