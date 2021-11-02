What Establishments Received Salmonella Onions? FDA Has a List

by

What establishments received Salmonella onions linked to a huge multistate outbreak? The FDA has released a list of establishments that may have received onions that have been recalled by ProSource Produce LLC (ProSource Inc.). This list represents the “best information” currently available to the FDA, but it may not include all of the establishments that received the onions, and may include establishments that did not receive the onions. Consumers must use product specific information in addition to this list to see if they purchased the recalled red, white, and yellow onions.

Look carefully at this list to see if you patronize any of the stores. The stores on the list are in these states: Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. The onions were also sold to HelloFresh and Megafit Meals, two meal delivery services. Walmart, Food Giant, IGA, and Albertsons are larger grocery store chains in these cities and states, but most of the stores are smaller establishments. Now that you know which establishments received Salmonella onions, you can take steps to protect yourself.

The Salmonella Onion Recalls

In the ProSource Inc. recall notice, the company says that the onions were shipped to the United States from Chihuahua, Mexico between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021 to these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as Ontario and Quebec, in Canada. There is overlap with the retail establishment list, but not all states are included in the new FDA information.

The onions were distributed to wholesalers, broadline foodservice customers, and retail stores in 50 pound, 25 pound, 10 pound, 5 pound, 3 pound, and 2 pound mesh sacks; and 50 pound, 40 pound, 25 pound, 10 pound, and 5 pound cartons, by the following distributors and/or under the following brands: Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop., Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial.

Onions distributed by Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico are also recalled as part of this outbreak investigation. No retail establishments list has been published yet for those onions.

How to Protect Yourself

If you purchased any of these onions, do not use them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. The potential for cross-contamination may be high. Throw the onions away in a double bagged package, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. If you aren’t sure whether or not you have any of these recalled onions in your home, or if you aren’t sure where they were produced, throw them away. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these onions.

The outbreak case count remains at 808 in 37 states, with 157 people hospitalized. This outbreak may continue to grow as more people are diagnosed with Salmonella infections.