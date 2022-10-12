Bluffton Baking Pumpkin Pie Cookies Associated with OH Outbreak

by

A possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio may be associated with Bluffton Baking Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake Cookies, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Nothing is posted on that website, but news reports state that a recall has been issued. That home bakery is located on Augsburger Road.

The recalled product is Bluffton Baking Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake Cookies that were sold from September 30 to October 4, 2022 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. The cookies have been recalled out of an abundance of caution after the bakery found that some of the ingredients may have been contaminated with the pathogen.

Officials from Allen County Public Health have stated that one case of Salmonella poisoning in that county that has been confirmed may be linked to a multi-county outbreak among people who live in Allen, Putnam, and Hancock counties.

Illness onset dates range from October 1 to October 6, 2022. There was no information on the number of possible patients, the patient age range, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized. Allen County Public Health was notified by Hancock County about this potential outback. More people in other counties may be sickened.

Salmonella outbreaks can be caused by contaminated food, by food prepared by someone who is ill, or through contamination in the supply chain. Food may have been undercooked, or it may have been contaminated after preparation.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually begin six hours to six days after eating food that is contaminated with this pathogen. Symptoms usually include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

Most people recover without medical intervention, but some, especially the elderly, the very young, and anyone with a compromised immune system or chronic health condition can become sick enough to require hospitalization. And even for those who do recover completely, there can be long term health complications, including endocarditis, irritable bowel syndrome, and high blood pressure.

If you have eaten Bluffton Baking Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Cookies and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this possible Ohio Salmonella outbreak.