CDC: Two Cronobacter Samples Not Closely Related to Swabs From Abbott

by

The CDC has found that two Cronobacter samples from infants are not closely related to environmental swabs that were taken by the FDA from the Abbott Nutrition facility in Michigan. Powdered infant formulas that have since been recalled were produced at that venue. This update, published on March 25, 2022, also found that bacteria from the two available samples are not closely related to each other. These conclusions come from whole genome sequencing conducted on the samples.

FDA analysis is ongoing, and there is no word on whether or not samples from the other two patients have been analyzed with whole genome sequencing (WGS).

The government is still recommending that parents not feed their infants recalled powdered formula made at that Michigan plant. The formula types that are recalled include Similac Sensitive, Similac Pro-total Comfort, Similac Advance, and Similac PM 60/40. The full list of recalled products, along with lot code information, includes dozens of types of formula.

Early symptoms of a Cronobacter infection include excessive crying, poor feeding, fever, and very low energy. This infection can, in some infants, progress to necrotizing enterocolitis, meningitis and sepsis, which can be deadly. If your child has been experiencing these symptoms, take him or her to the doctor as soon as possible.