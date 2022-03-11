FDA Updates the Recalled Cronobacter Infant Formula Product List

by

The FDA has updated the recalled Cronobacter infant formula list with a full list of recalled products. In addition, they say that metabolic and other medical specialty infant formulas were produced at the same plant which made the recalled Similac PM 60/40, but those products were not recalled “because the FDA has determined that the risk of not having these specialty products available could significantly worsen underlying medical conditions. For many of these patients, the risk of life-threatening adverse events from restricted access to these critically needed products is likely greater than the risk from consuming products that have been produced at the facility.”

So far, at least four infants, who lived in Minnesota, Texas, and Ohio, have been diagnosed with Cronobacter infections after reportedly being fed powdered infant formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan plant. Two of the infants who lived in Ohio died. The FDA is investigating to see if Cronobacter contributed to those deaths, and is also investigating more complaints.

Abbott initiated a recall on February 17, 2021, four months after the first case was reported to the FDA from the Minnesota Department of Health. Another recall for a specialty formula, Similac PM 60/40, was issued after the FDA informed the company that a second infant died.

Example of Medical and Specialty Infant Formula Products

These particular infant formulas are not sold in traditional retail stores. They often require a prescription and are sold through specialty pharmacies and medical product suppliers. Some of these products may include:

Glutarex-1

Glutarex-2

Cyclinex-1

Cyclinex-2

Hominex-1

Hominex-2

I-Valex-1

I-Valex-2

Ketonex-1

Ketonex-2

Phenex-1

Phenex-2

Phenex-2 Vanilla

Pro-Phree

Propimex-1

Propimex-2

ProViMin

Calcilo XD

Tyrex-1

Tyrex-2

Similac PM 60/40

The FDA says that parents of infants who need these products should contact their doctors to see if comparable products may be appropriate. If not, parents should follow the CDC’s updated advice about this issue. Powdered infant formula cannot be made sterile, according to manufacturers. Premixed liquid formula, however, is sterile.

FDA Updates the Recalled Cronobacter Infant Formula Product List

Before this update, the recalled product list was vague and varied from store to store. The FDA stated that Similac, EleCare, and Alimentum powdered infant formulas with a code that starts with 22 through 37, the numbers K8, SH, or Z2, and expiration date April 1, 2022 or later were recalled. This is the updated list of recalled products:

Similac Products

Abbott Similac 360 Total Care Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Advance

Abbott Similac Advance Step-1

Abbott Similac Advance Step-2

Abbott Similac Advance Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Human Milk Fortifier

Abbott Similac Organic

Abbott Similac Organic with A2 Milk Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Organic with A2 Milk Toddler Drink

Abbott Similac Organic Toddler with A2 Milk Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Pro-Advance

Abbott Similac Pro-Advance Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Pro-Sensitive Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Pro-Total Comfort Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Sensitive

Abbott Similac Sensitive Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Sensitive Lactose Sensitivity

Abbott Similac for Supplementation

Abbott Similac For Spit Up Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Total Comfort

Abbott Similac Total Comfort Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac EleCare HMO

Abbott Similac EleCare

Abbott EleCare Similac Gold

Abbott EleCare Similac

Abbott Similac PM 60/40 – only lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case)

Alimentum Products

Abbott Infant Formula Powder

Abbott Similac Alimentum

Abbott Similac Alimentum Allergies & Colic Hypoallergenic Infant Formula

Abbott Similac Alimentum with 2′-FL HMO

Abbott Similac Alimentum Eye Q Plus

Abbott Similac Alimentum HMO

Abbott Alimentum HMO

Abbott Similac Alimentum infant formula

Abbott Similac Alimentum Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott Similac Alimentum Toddler Drink

EleCare Products

Abbott EleCare

Abbott EleCare Amino Acid-Based Powder Infant Formula with Iron

Abbott EleCare Infant Formula Unflavoured

Abbott EleCare Junior Vanilla

Abbott EleCare Jr Similac Vanilla

Abbott EleCare Jr Amino Acid-Based Nutrition Powder Unflavored

Abbott EleCare Jr Amino Acid-Based Nutrition Powder Banana

Abbott EleCare Jr Amino Acid-Based Nutrition Powder Chocolate

Abbott EleCare Similac

Abbott EleCare Similac Gold

Abbott Similac EleCare HMO

Abbott Similac EleCare

EleCare LCP Hypoallergenic

The recall also includes Alimentum, EleCare, and Human Milk Fortifier that was produced for markets outside the United States. No other Abbott Nutrition products distributed outside of the United States are affected by this recall.

According to the firm, recalled products were distributed to these countries and locations: Australia, Bahrain, Barbados, Bermuda, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sudan, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Vietnam ANI South.

The FDA is working with Abbott Nutrition “on safe resumption of production at the Sturgis, Michigan facility.” The report also states, “To date, no outbreaks of Cronobacter have been detected using WGS.”

Symptoms of a Cronobacter Infection

If your infant has had an adverse reaction, including a Cronobacter infection, after consuming powdered infant formula, you can report it to the FDA. You can call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator, or you can complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online. Or you can complete a paper form that can be mailed to the FDA. Cronobacter is a reportable condition only in the state of Minnesota.

Symptoms of a Cronobacter infection in infants include poor feeding, excessive crying, a fever, and very low energy. Any infant exhibiting those symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible, since this infection can progress to meningitis, sepsis, or necrotizing enterocolitis, which all can be life-threatening.