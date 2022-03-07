Expanded Similac Recall For Cronobacter Complaints Posted

by

The expanded Similac recall for Cronobacter complaints has been posted on the FDA recall page. At least four infants have been diagnosed with Cronobacter infections after consuming Similac, EleCare, or Alimentum powdered infant formula with specific lot numbers and expiration dates that were produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan plant. Two of those infants who lived in Ohio died, although the FDA is investigating to see if Cronobacter contributed to those deaths.

The expanded Similac recall for Cronobacter complaints is for Similac PM 60/40 with lot number 27032K80 for the can and 27032K800 for the case. This recall is in addition to the lots of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered formula that were voluntarily recalled on February 17, 2022.

This new recall was issued after Abbott Nutrition was told by the FDA about the death of an infant who tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii and who had allegedly consumed Similar PM 60/40 from this lot. This case is under investigation.

Abbott claims that “no distributed product has tend positive for the presence of either of these bacteria, and we continue to test.”

If you purchased this formula, do not feed it to your child. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The early symptoms of Cronobacter include excessive crying, poor feeding, temperature changes, and very low energy. Any child who was fed the recalled formula who is having these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.

The symptoms of necrotizing enterocolitis, sepsis, and meningitis, which can be complications of a Cronobacter infection, can include abdominal pain, lethargy, fever, temperature changes, nausea and vomiting, and grunting sounds, among others. These conditions can be life-threatening, so any baby suffering these symptoms needs to see a doctor immediately.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection in infants include vomiting, a fever, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. This infection can also be serious in young children.