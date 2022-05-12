FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table Updated Again

by

The FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table has been updated again with more information about the incidents the agency is investigating. Three of the investigations have changed.

The reports of adverse reactions possibly related to dry cereal have increased to 555 from 529 in the last update issued on May 4, 2022. On the website iwaspoisoned, there are more than 7,000 reports of illness since late 2021. An on-site inspection has been initiated, and samples have been collected and analysis on a product has begun.

One of the two active Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks has also been updated; the number of illnesses has increased to 20 cases from 19. That investigation was launched on February 9, 2022; no source has been identified.

For the investigation of “Cronobacter illnesses linked to powdered infant formula” as stated in the FDA update, the investigation status has changed to Active (IMG). This incident is no longer being managed by a CORE Response Team. The FDA has established an Incident Management Group (IMG) but updates will continue.

IMG Is a special unit at the FDA that takes over investigations when “an incident involves multiple FDA organizational components or involves complex incident management coordination,” according to that agency. There are four Cronobacter illnesses and two fatalities among infants who were allegedly fed powdered infant formula from September 2021 to January 2022.

Cronobacter is not a reportable illness in any state in the U.S. except Minnesota because it does not cause serious illness in the general population. It is a serous risk factor for infants, especially premature infants.

There were no changes in the three other outbreak investigations listed on the CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. They include the norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters imported from British Columbia, Canada; the unidentified Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at last 18 people; and the unidentified outbreak that may be linked to a meal replacement drink that has sickened at least six people.