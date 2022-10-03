FDA on Old Europe Cheese Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak

by

The FDA has weighed in on the Old Europe Cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. The illnesses are linked to that company’s brie and camembert soft cheese products. The Old Europe Cheese company is located in Benton Harbor, Michigan. The cheese was sold at various retailers and under multiple labels and brands including Reny Picot.

The case count by state is: California (1), Georgia (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), New Jersey (1), and Texas (1). Five people have been hospitalized. The last illness onset date was August 5, 2022. The cheeses were sold nationwide.

The affected cheeses have best by dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, and include all flavors and quantities. The recalled products include these brands:

Reny Picot

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl Preferred Selection

Life in Provence

Matrie’d

Market 32

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

St. Randeaux

Taste of Inspiration

St. Rocco

Trader Joe

The cheeses were sold from August 1, 2022 through September 28, 2022, and were available for purchase at supermarkets, wholesale outlets, and retail stores across the United States and in Mexico. Retailers include:

Albertsons

Safeway

Meijer

Harding’s

Shaw’s

Price Chopper

Market Basket

Raley’s

Save Mart

Giant Foods

Stop & Shop

Fresh Thyme

Lidl

Sprouts

Athenian Foods

Whole Foods

The FDA list does not include Target, which lists Good & Gather Double Cream Brie Soft Ripened Cheese Round on its recall notice page. The FDA notice did state that the list may not include all retail stores and chains that received the cheese, and may include stores that did not receive the product. Check with your retailer about this issue if you are unsure.

The recalled cheeses include brie and camembert in these varieties: double cream, wedges, rounds, wheels, Peppercorn Wheel, slicing brie, triple creme wheel, Herb and Garlic Wheel, wedges with herbs, Metropolitan Wheel, and slicing rectangle, among others. Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe cheese items into smaller containers, which may not have the original labeling and product information.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling this product.

Symptoms of listeriosis include a severe headache, high fever, muscle aches, and neck stiffness, ofter preceded by nausea and diarrhea. The people who are most often seriously sickened by this pathogen include the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions.

If you have eaten any of these cheese and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Old Europe Cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.