FDA Warning About Accidental Ingestion of Food Products With THC

The FDA is warning consumers about the accidental ingestion by children of food products containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Some copycat products containing THC are made to look like children’s cereals and candy, such as Cap’n Crunch, Cocoa Pebbles, Cocoa Puffs, Froot Loops, Fruity Pebbles, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, Sour Patch Kids, and Trix. Accidental ingestion of these products can cause serious adverse events in children and adults.

These products appeal to kids and can be mistaken for popular foods. The FDA is aware of multiple media reports describing children and adults who ate these products and experiencing adverse events. From January 2021 through April 24, 2022, the FDA received more than 100 adverse event reports related to those who consumed these products.

Some of the adverse events included hallucinations, increased heart rate, and vomiting. Several people needed to be hospitalized. Seven of the reports specifically mentioned the copycat products, including Cocoa Pebbles, Nerds Rope, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Starburst.

The FDA is working with federal and state partners to address these concerns and is monitoring the market for adverse events and product complaints.

If you or your child accidentally ate one of these food products containing THC, call 911 or get emergency help right away if serious side effects are occurring. Always keep these products out of the reach of children. Call your local poison control center or the national poison control center at 1-800-222-1222 if a child has eaten them. Do not wait for symptoms in that case.

You can report adverse events to the FDA in several ways. You can call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator, or you can complete a MedWatch form online. You can also complete a paper form that can be mailed to the FDA.