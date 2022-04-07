Five Active Outbreaks on FDA CORE Table; Three Not Identified

by

There are currently five active outbreaks on the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. Three of those outbreaks have not had a food identified, including an outbreak that doesn’t have a pathogen attached to it, the Salmonella Saintpaul outbreak, and a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. Those three outbreaks have sickened at least 1o8 people.

The two identified outbreaks are the norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters imported from British Columbia, Canada, which has sickened at least 91 people in 13 states. No recall has been issued, but restaurants and retailers have been told to not sell or serve oysters with specific landfile numbers from the Baynes Sound area in that province.

The Cronobacter illnesses and the Similac investigation is also active. Four infants were sickened after allegedly consuming Similac powdered formula made by Abbott Nutrition, although the CDC stated this week that the environmental samples of Cronobacter found at the Sturgis, Michigan plant were not a match to the patient isolates, and that the patient isolates did not match each other.

Outbreak number 1060 has not identified a pathogen. No product has been linked to the “adverse events.” And 31 “adverse event reports” have been filed with the government. Traceback has been initiated, but there is no recall, no on-site inspection, sample collection, or analysis.

The Salmonella Saintpaul outbreak, which sickened at least 60 people, has ended, even though the investigation status is still active. Traceback has been initiated in that outbreak investigation, but no samples have been collected or analyzed.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 17 people is ongoing, and the investigation is active. Traceback has been initiated, although no samples have been collected, and no analysis has been conducted.

The FDA does not release much information about outbreaks unless there is some action consumers can take to protect themselves. To stay as safe as possible, stay up to date on recall announcements and outbreak investigation updates.