Massachusetts Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Dog Gone Dog Treats

by

A Massachusetts Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Dog Gone Dog Treats has sickened at least three people in that state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The patients handled the dog treats before getting sick.

The patients are two adults in their 70s and one child. All live in Essex County. One open bag from a customer and several unopened bags purchased this week all tested positive for Salmonella bacteria at the State Public Health Laboratory.

The Dog Gone Dog Treats are made in Georgetown, Massachusetts. They include “chicken chips” and “beef liver and sweet potato chips.” The dog treats are not fully cooked, but are dehydrated. They are sold at these venues: Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews & Moore in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers in Gloucester.

All stores have been ordered to remove these products from their shelves. The company is no longer making these products. If you purchased these items, stop giving them to your pets. Throw them away in a sealed package in a secure trash can so no other animals can access them. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.

People can get Salmonella from contaminated pet food and treats in several ways. They can handle the product and then eat or touch their mouths without washing their hands; they can pet an animal who has eaten the product and has excreted bacteria in their feces; and they can handle items that the animal has come into contact with.

Pets can also contract Salmonella and can pass it to their owners even if they don’t look sick. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection in pets include diarrhea that is bloody or contains mucus; the pet may seem tired, and may have a fever or vomit. If your pet has exhibited these symptoms, take him or her to your veterinarian.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning in humans include a fever, nausea, headache, chills, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Those who are most at risk for serious complications from this infection include thee elderly, the very young, and anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system.

If you purchased those Dog Gone Dog Treats and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Massachusetts Salmonella outbreak.