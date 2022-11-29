Monical’s Pizza in IL Temporarily Closed After Illnesses Reported

by

Monical’s Pizza, in Washington, Illinois, has temporarily closed after reports of illness, according to news reports. About 150 patrons reported symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, chills, and nausea, according to the Tazewell County Health Department. The Illinois Department of Public Health issued the closure. Patients are reportedly recovering within 12 to 24 hours.

The restaurant is located at 6 Cherry Tree Shopping Center in Washington, Illinois. It closed on Saturday, November 26, 2022 and may open today. The closure will give the restaurant time to conduct a deep cleaning and discard food. The employees of Monical’s Pizza will be retrained on personal hygiene, handwashing, and when to report illness.

The cause of the illnesses has not yet been determined. Given the quick onset and recovery, the most likely suspects are probably norovirus, Bacillus cereus, and Clostridium perfringens. Those pathogens are very contagious, are spread through food and through person-t0-person contact, and cause illness that resolves quickly.

The Tazewell County Health Department is asking that anyone who is sick fill out an online FoodBorne Illness Complaint Form to help them in their investigation. If necessary, you will receive a call from someone in that department.

The restaurant issued a statement saying that when they heard about the illnesses, they contacted the county for guidance and that they have cleaned, discarded all prepared foods, and reinforced training with staff.

Symptoms of norovirus usually begin about 12 hours after exposure to the pathogen. People usually experience nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, muscle aches, and diarrhea. Dehydration is a serious complication that can develop.

Symptoms of Bacillus cereus begin within 6 to 15 hours. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and cramping. Nausea and vomiting are not common symptoms.

Symptoms of Clostridium perfringens also usually start within 12 hours after exposure. They include diarrhea and stomach cramps, but do not usually include vomiting.