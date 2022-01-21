Montgomery County Updates Deadly Hepatitis A Restaurant Outbreak

by

Montgomery County has updated the deadly hepatitis A restaurant outbreak associated with Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria with more information. Three deaths are linked to this outbreak. There are thirteen cases under investigation. Ten are confirmed and three remain suspect.

Ongoing interviews with patients have confirmed that the exposure occurred in late November and no longer presents a risk to the public. MCOPH’s Division of Environmental Field Services has lifted the closure of Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton, Pennsylvania after a conducting a re-opening inspection on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

During the inspection, public health officials emphasized the requirement of proper and thorough hand washing and glove/utensil use when handling ready-to-eat foods. Inspectors made sure that the facility was cleaned and sanitized, including all food and non-food contact surfaces in the kitchen, dining room, wait stations, and restrooms. All produce should be washed before serving, according to officials.

The owner of the restaurant reported that all potential food sources on the premises were thrown away before re-opening. More inspections will occur at the restaurant to observe employee food handling procedures.

The restaurant owner gave officials a list of restaurant employees who worked during the exposure period. All, including those who are going to return to work, completed voluntary testing for hepatitis A and were offered vaccinations.

Symptoms of hepatitis A take 15 to 50 days to appear after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include yellow skin and eyes (jaundice), upset stomach, abdominal pain, vomiting, joint pain, loss of appetite, fever, diarrhea, joint pain, lethargy, dark urine, and light clay-colored stools. An infected person can transmit this virus up to two weeks before they even know they are sick.

To prevent the transmission of this virus, think about getting vaccinated, especially if you work with the public. Also stay home from work or school if you are sick, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating or preparing food for others.

If you ate at that restraint in late November 2021 and have been experiencing those symptoms, see your doctor. You could be part of this deadly hepatitis A restaurant outbreak.