January 22, 2022

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / Montgomery County Updates Deadly Hepatitis A Restaurant Outbreak

Montgomery County Updates Deadly Hepatitis A Restaurant Outbreak

January 21, 2022 by Leave a Comment

Montgomery County has updated the deadly hepatitis A restaurant outbreak associated with Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria with more information. Three deaths are linked to this outbreak. There are thirteen cases under investigation. Ten are confirmed and three remain suspect.

Montgomery County Updates Deadly Hepatitis A Restaurant Outbreak

Ongoing interviews with patients have confirmed that the exposure occurred in late November and no longer presents a risk to the public. MCOPH’s Division of Environmental Field Services has lifted the closure of Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton, Pennsylvania after a conducting a re-opening inspection on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

During the inspection, public health officials emphasized the requirement of proper and thorough hand washing and glove/utensil use when handling ready-to-eat foods. Inspectors made sure that the facility was cleaned and sanitized, including all food and non-food contact surfaces in the kitchen, dining room, wait stations, and restrooms. All produce should be washed before serving, according to officials.

The owner of the restaurant reported that all potential food sources on the premises were thrown away before re-opening. More inspections will occur at the restaurant to observe employee food handling procedures.

The restaurant owner gave officials a list of restaurant employees who worked during the exposure period. All, including those who are going to return to work, completed voluntary testing for hepatitis A and were offered vaccinations.

Symptoms of hepatitis A take 15 to 50 days to appear after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include yellow skin and eyes (jaundice), upset stomach, abdominal pain, vomiting, joint pain, loss of appetite, fever, diarrhea, joint pain, lethargy, dark urine, and light clay-colored stools. An infected person can transmit this virus up to two weeks before they even know they are sick.

To prevent the transmission of this virus, think about getting vaccinated, especially if you work with the public. Also stay home from work or school if you are sick, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating or preparing food for others.

If you ate at that restraint in late November 2021 and have been experiencing those symptoms, see your doctor. You could be part of this deadly hepatitis A restaurant outbreak.

Food Poisoning Lawyers

If you or a loved one have been sickened with a Hepatitis A  infection after eating at Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in Norristown, Pennsylvania, please contact our experienced attorneys for help at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against restaurants, and represents families in wrongful death cases.

Filed Under: Featured, News, Outbreaks Tagged With: , , , ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case
[contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]
×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.