New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

A new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been posted on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. At least 12 people are sick in this new outbreak. No food has been identified yet as the cause of these illnesses. We do not know the ages of the patients, illness onset dates, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized. In addition, no traceback has been initiated, there has been no on-site inspection, no sample collection, and no sample analysis.

There are six other active investigations on the table besides the new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. Two have been solved, and one, the Cronobacter illnesses in four infants who consumed powdered infant formula, has been transferred to an IMG investigation.

The Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak linked to recalled Jif peanut butter has sickened at least 16 patients and two of those patients have been hospitalized. That outbreak has not been updated since May 28, 2022.

The hepatitis A outbreak linked to recalled organic fresh strawberries has sickened at least 18 people and has hospitalized 13. The brands that are recalled are FreshKampo and HEB. That outbreak has not ben updated since June 10, 2022.

Then there are three unsolved outbreaks. One, another Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 21 people, has had traceback conducted, but no other investigations have begun.

And the outbreak with an unidentified pathogen that is linked to dry cereal has had 558 “adverse event” reports. Speculation is that Lucky Charms cereal is the food that may be connected to these reports.

And the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak with no identified food has sickened at least 10 people. Traceback has been initiated in that outbreak.