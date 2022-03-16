New Salmonella Saint Paul Outbreak on FDA’s CORE Table

by

A new Salmonella Saintpaul outbreak has been listed on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. According to the table, there are at least 59 people sick in this particular outbreak.

According to the table, traceback has been initiated, but no recall has been ordered, no on-site inspection has begun, and there has been no sample collection or analysis. The FDA does not provide much information about an outbreak unless there are actions that consumers can take.

This is a fairly rare strain of Salmonella. In 2013, a Salmonella Saintpaul outbreak that was linked to imported cucumbers sickened at least 84 people in 18 states. Seventeen people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

And a Salmonella Saintpaul outbreak in Michigan in 2017 sickened at least 15 people. A Mexican restaurant was associated with the outbreak, but the outbreak was not definitively solved by the health department.

The other active outbreaks on the table include the Cronobacter sakazakii illnesses linked to powdered infant formula that has sickened four infants in Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formulas have been recalled in relation to those illnesses. Two infants who lived in Ohio died, but the FDA is still investigating to see if Cronobacter played a role in those deaths.

And a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that not yet been identified has sickened at least 16 people, up from 13 people in the last update. In that investigation, traceback has been initiated but no other progress has been made in the effort to identify the source of these illnesses.