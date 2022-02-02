FDA Updates Deadly Dole Packaged Salads Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak

by

The FDA has updated the deadly Dole packaged salads Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, with one more illness reported in Minnesota. Now 17 people in 13 states were sickened. The case count is current as of February 1, 2022.

The patient case count by state is: Idaho (1), Iowa (2), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (2), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (2), Utah (1), and Wisconsin (1). Illness onset dates range from August 16, 2014 to December 30, 2021. The patient age range is from 50 to 94 years. Of 15 people who were interviewed by public health officials, 13 have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported: one each from Wisconsin and Michigan.

Where were recalled Dole packaged salads sold?

Two recalls were issued for salads packaged by Dole and sold under many different brand names. The FDA has confirmed that these salads were sold in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The salads could have been sold in other areas, including more states. Identify the products by information contained in the recall notices.

The first recall was issued on December 22, 2021 and included these brand names: Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Natures Promise, and Simply Nature. The second recall was issued on January 7, 2022. The second recall was for products containing iceberg lettuce that was harvested on equipment the FDA discovered was contaminated with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The brand names in the second recall included Dole, Kroger, HEB, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, and President’s Choice.

More illnesses may be reported in this outbreak because the last “best if used by” date on some of the recalled salads was January 9, 2022. It can take weeks between when a contaminated product is consumed, a person gets sick, and is tested, and that information is reported to public health officials.

If you bought any of those recalled salads, do not eat them, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick. Throw them away in a sealed package, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear, although most people get sick within three to four weeks. Symptoms can include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscles aches that may be preceded by nausea and diarrhea.

If you have eaten any of those recalled salads and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Dole packaged salads Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.