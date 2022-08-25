Now 369 Sick in Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leek Outbreak

by

There are now 369 sick in Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leeks Crumbles outbreak as of August 25, 2022, according to the FDA. The FDA says that 125 people have been hospitalized. The last illness onset date was August 9, 2022. The FDA and CDC are still investigating consumer complaints of gastrointestinal illness and abnormal liver function that “may be attributable” to eating this frozen product.

Daily Harvest voluntarily recalled this product on June 17, 2022 in response to complaints. The FDA has inspected the company’s facility and taken samples to try to determine the cause of the illnesses. The complaints are coming through the Consumer Adverse Event Reporting System. The states where patients live are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Crumbles were sold online and in two retail locations: the Daily Harvest store in Chico and a pop up store in Losa Angeles. The product is packaged in a 12 ounce white pouch. All lots of this product are include in this recall.

Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve this product. Please check your freezer to see if you have it. If you do, throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can.

The symptoms that people are experiencing include jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin), dark urine, itching with no rash, gastrointestinal illness, nausea, fatigue, body aches, severe abdominal pain and fever. These are all classic signs of problems with the liver.

If you ate this product and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of the 369 sick in Daily Harvest outbreak.