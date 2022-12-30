Sun Sprouts Alfalfa Sprouts Recall For Salmonella Expands

by

The Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts recall for possible Salmonella contamination has expanded to include two more lot numbers. Those sprouts are associated with a Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that has sickened at least 15 people in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Oklahoma, even though the recall notice states that, “To date, SunSprout has received no complaints or reports of illness due to this recalled product.”

In fact, the company acknowledges that a preliminary investigation of an outbreak of illnesses likely associated with alfalfa sprouts triggered this recall. But the recall notice also states that “SunSprout, out of an abundance of caution, is initiating this voluntary recall while it further investigates how this alfalfa product was handled and stored after it left its Nebraska facility.”

The company directly distributed 1,406 pounds of raw alfalfa sprouts to five foodservice and grocery customers in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa between late November and mid December 2022. The recalled product is Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts that are packaged in 4 ounce clamshells and 2.5 pound packages. The best if sold by dates on the label range from 12/10/2022 to 1/7/2023. The lot numbers for these products are 4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212. The sprouts are sold in the produce section of grocery stores.

If you purchased these sprouts with those lot codes and in that date range, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the sprouts away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator after you discard the sprouts, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.