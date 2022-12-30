FDA Finds SunSprouts Alfalfa Sprouts Likely Source of Salmonella

by

The FDA has found that SunSprouts alfalfa sprouts grown by CW Sprouts Inc, doing business as SunSprout Enterprises, are “a likely source of illnesses” in a new Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 15 people in three states. The multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium was first identified in Nebraska by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on December 24, 2022.

Ill persons live in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Oklahoma. Two people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. We don’t yet know the patient case count by state, or the full illness onset date range. The date the last illness was reported was December 13, 2022.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health officials have interviewed patients about what they ate before they got sick. They reported that they ate alfalfa sprouts, either at local restaurants or in their homes after buying them from grocery stores.

Preliminary traceback evidence shows that the restaurants and grocery stores that were identified in this outbreak received alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises. Two patients confirmed that they purchased Sun Sprouts brand alfalfa sprouts from their local supermarket.

Whole genome sequencing conducted on clinical samples from patients showed they matched the outbreak strain. Further tests on more clinical isolates are pending. The FDA is investigating to try to find the source of the contamaintin and whether more products are linked to these illnesses.

On December 29, 2022, SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts. That recall was expanded to include two more lot numbers. The lot numbers in question are 4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212. The sprouts are packaged in 4 ounce clamshell contains and in 2.5 pound packages with best if sold by dates between 12/10/2022 and 1/7/2023.

Restaurants and retailers should not sell, and consumers should not buy or eat, these recalled products. If you bought SunSprouts alfalfa sprouts with those lot numbers, discard them and use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces that may have come into contact with the sprouts.

If you have eaten these Sun Sprouts products and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this SunSprout alfalfa sprouts Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak.