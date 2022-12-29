SunSprout Alfalfa Sprouts Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

SunSprout alfalfa sprouts are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The sprouts were distributed to customers in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa between late November and early December 2022. The recalling firm is SunSprout Enterprises of Fremont, Nebraska.

The recall notice states that “To date, SunSprout has received no complaints or reports of illness due to this recalled product. This voluntary recall is a result of a preliminary investigation by the State of Nebraska in connection with CDC of an outbreak of illness likely associated with alfalfa sprouts. SunSprout, out of an abundance of caution, is initiating this voluntary recall while it further investigates how this alfalfa product was handled and stored after it left its Nebraska facility.”

That outbreak has sickened at least 15 people in multiple states, according to the FDA.

The 808 pounds of raw alfalfa sprouts are packed in 4 ounce clamshells. The best buy dates on the product are between 12/10/2022 and 12/27/2022. The lot codes that are printed on the label are 4211 and 5211. The lot code and best buy dates are on the front of the package. These sprouts are sold in the produce section of grocery stores.

If you purchased these SunSprout alfalfa sprouts with those lot codes and best buy dates, discard them immediately. Do not eat these sprouts, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the potential of cross-contamination. You can throw the sprouts away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

After you discard the sprouts, clean your refrigerator and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. And if you ate those recalled sprouts and have been experiencing symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor.