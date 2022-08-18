by

Three new outbreaks have been posted on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. A new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak and two Salmonella outbreaks have been added. And two outbreak investigations have ended. This table doesn’t tell us very much about these outbreaks. And unless there is some action that consumers can take, such as a recall, the FDA doesn’t identify any probable cause.

The new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has sickened at least 29 people in Michigan and Ohio. Nine people are hospitalized. Traceback has been initiated in that investigation.

A new Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak has sickened at least 19 people. No traceback has been initiated in that outbreak. And a new Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak has sickened at least 44 people. Traceback has been initiated in that investigation.

The two cyclospora outbreaks still have no food identified. One of the outbreaks has sickened 6 people; the other has sickened 98, up from 77 in the last update. Traceback has been started in those outbreaks. In the larger outbreak, samples have been collected and are being analyzed.

In the Salmonella Braenderup outbreak that has sickened at least 74 people, the outbreak status has ended, even though the investigation is ongoing. Traceback has been initiated in that outbreak investigation, but no food has been identified.

And the hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic HEB and FreshKampo strawberries has ended with 18 sick and 13 hospitalizations. The last illness onset date in that outbreak is May 6, 2022.

We’ll keep you informed on these three new outbreaks on FDA CORE Investigation Table. Meanwhile, if you are sick with food poisoning symptoms, see your doctor.