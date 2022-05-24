Where was Jif Peanut Butter Recalled For Salmonella Sold?

by

Where was Jif peanut butter that is recalled for potential Salmonella contamination sold? Some of these products are linked to a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak that has sickened at last 14 people in 12 states.

The FDA recall notice stated that the peanut butter was sold nationally at the retail level. But knowing which particular stores sold these products is helpful. None of these products purchased from the stores have been specifically linked to the outbreak.

Where Was Jif Peanut Butter Sold?

According to store recall pages, the recalled peanut butter was sold at these grocery store chains. Please note that not all of the recalled products were necessarily sold at all of these stores. Check the specific recall notice for more information.

The recalled peanut butter has the product codes of 1274425 through 2140425.

Kroger stores in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn, Alabama; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; North Carolina; Virginia; Eastern West Virginia; Eastern Kentucky; Southeastern Ohio; and Houston, Texas recalled some of the products.

The Kroger recall notice states: “Affects Kroger stores located in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn, Alabama; Greater Cincinnati (including Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio plus South Eastern Indiana); Central and Northwest Ohio; Northwestern Virginia panhandle; Michigan; Indiana (except SE Indiana, -Evansville-); Illinois; Eastern Missouri; Greater Louisville area (including Indiana) and Lexington, Kentucky; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; Greater Memphis area, Tennessee; Arkansas; Mississippi; Western Kentucky; North Carolina; Virginia; Eastern West Virginia; Eastern Kentucky; Southeastern Ohio; Texas and Louisiana; Mariano’s, Pick ‘n’ Save, Metro Market, Dillons, Bakers, Gerbes, King Soopers, City Market, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC, Food4Less, FoodsCo and Smith’s stores.”

All Walmart and Sam’s Club stores

Target stores and Target.com

Aldi stores sold only Jif Creamy Peanut Butter in 28 ounce plastic jars with UPC number 051500241776. The product was also available through Instacart.

Meijer stores sold some of the recalled peanut butter.

Publix stores sold some of the recalled peanut butter.

Costco also sold some of the peanut butter. The recall notice states, “Crunchy and Creamy Item #917538 and #917546”

Wegmans stores used the peanut butter to make Wegmans Snack with Apple, Pretzels, Cheese and Peanut Butter. The UPC number for that product is 0-77890-41413-2, and the best by dates are 5/14/21 through 6/4/22. The store also carried some of the recalled peanut butter.

Now that you know where Jif peanut butter that was recalled was sold, you can check your pantry to see if you bought any of those items. If you did, throw them away immediately and clean any area the peanut butter may have contaminated with soap and water.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include fever, chills, a headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate any of the recalled products and have been sick, see your doctor.