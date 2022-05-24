Wilbur Peanut Butter Products Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Some Wilbur peanut butter products are being recalled because they were made with Jif peanut butter that is also recalled. Some varieties of Jif peanut butter have been linked to a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak that has sickened at latest 14 people in 12 states. No illnesses are associated with these specific recalled products. The recalling firm is Cargill.

The recall is for 795 8-ounce boxes of peanut butter-containing products. These items were sold at the Wilbur Chocolate store in Lititz, Pennsylvania, and were also sold online at Wilburbuds.com between February 9, 2022 and March 28, 2022. The recalled items include:

K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways – 8 oz Box

Lot 220224AA, Best if Used by Date of 4/24/2022

Lot 220219AB, Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

Lot 220215AC, Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220222AA with Best if Used by Date of 4/22/2022

Lot 220218AG with Best if Used by Date of 4/18/2022

Lot 220215AE with Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers – 8pc. 8 oz. Box

Lot 220302AF with Best if Used by Date of 6/2/2022

Lot 220216AJ with Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

Lot 220209AF with Best if Used by Date of 5/9/2022

K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220219AF with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

K509 Peanut Butter Fudge – 8 oz. Box

Lot 220219AC with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are included in this recall. If you bought any of these items, do not eat them, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick. You can throw them away in a double bagged or sealed container inside a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.