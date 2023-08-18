Alleged Campylobacter Outbreak at Trade Winds Bar & Grill in Kansas

by

An alleged Campylobacter outbreak at Trade Winds Bar & Grill in Garnett, Kansas has sickened an unnamed number of patrons, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department (SEKMCHD). This outbreak investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Anyone who visited that restaurant between July 14, 2023 and August 9, 2023 and is experiencing the symptoms of a Campylobacter infection should take a survey the health department has posted to aid in the investigation. If you live in Anderson County and do not have access to a computer to complete this survey, call the SEKMCHD at (785) 448-6559. If you live outside of Anderson County and don’t have a computer for the survey, call KDHE’s Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317.

Most Campylobacter infections are associated with eating raw or undercooked poultry or from cross-contamination between undercooked or raw poultry and other items that are usually eaten raw. Raw milk is also often contaminated with this bacteria. This pathogen does not usually spread person-to-person, but if someone is sick and doesn’t wash their hands properly, then prepares food for others, they can pass it on.

Symptoms of campylobacteriosis typically begin two to five days after exposure to the pathogen. People usually suffer from diarrhea, which can be bloody, nausea, fever, vomiting, and abdominal pain and cramps.

While most people recover from this infection without medical care, some people can develop a complication called Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). In this syndrome, the pathogen triggers the immune system, and GBS can eventually lead to muscle weakness and paralysis.

If you ate at Trade Wings Bar & Grill in Garnett, Kansas during the dates specified, and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Campylobacter outbreak.