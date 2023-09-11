Alleged Kumo Sushi Bacillus Cereus Outbreak in NY Sickens 28

by

An alleged Kumo Sushi Bacillus cereus outbreak in Stony Brook, New York has sickened dozens of patrons, according to news reports. People got sick on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The Suffolk County Department of Public Health believes that rice is the culprit. At least 28 people were sick and some were hospitalized. The Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse restaurant, also known as Kumo Japanese Steakhouse, is located at 2548 Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook.

Known as “fried rice syndrome,” when rice is not properly stored after being cooked, Bacillus cereus can grow. And the symptoms of a Bacillus cereus food poisoning infection can happen just hours after people eat the rice.

The Suffolk County Police Department and local fire departments went to the restaurant after people called, saying they were sick. None of the patients who were taken to the hospital were admitted. After the illnesses were reported, public health officials issued violations for the restaurant, which included risk factors for foodborne illness.

When cooked rice is cooled at room temperature instead of in the refrigerator, spores formed by the pathogen produce toxins. Even when the rice is reheated, the toxins, which are not destroyed by heat, persist, and can cause food poisoning. People can get sick as quickly as 30 minutes after consuming the rice.

Symptoms of Bacillus cereus food poisoning include stomach pain and cramps, nausea, and vomiting. While most people who contract this infection get better within a day or two, people who have chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems can have serious health complications, including septicemia.

If you ate at Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse restaurant on Saturday, September 9, 2023 and have been ill with the symptoms of Bacillus cereus food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.