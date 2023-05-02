Another Patron of Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman Montana Dies

by

Another patron of Dave’s Sushi restaurant in Bozeman, Montana has died, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department and news reports. The sheriff “confirmed that this woman had been a patron at Dave’s Sushi.” But there are no details about when she ate at the restaurant, the cause of death has not been determined, and no one has officially linked the death to food served there.

The woman, 64-year-old Donna Ventura of Belgrade, Montana, was hospitalized at the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. There is no information on how long she was hospitalized. The sheriff’s department statement said, “Donna’s death is suspected to be related to a foodborne illness.” Autopsy reports can take weeks, and toxicology reports up to six months. Those results could shed light on this outbreak.

No pathogen has been identified or specified in this outbreak, which has sickened several people. In addition, 74-year-old William Lewis died the morning after he ate at Dave’s Sushi, but that death has also not been directly linked to the restaurant by officials.

Illnesses are linked to eating at Dave’s Sushi on April 1, April 8, April 9, April 10, and April 17, 2023, according to the Gallatin County Health Department. The restaurant has been closed for almost two weeks.

An inspection that was conducted on April 18, 2023 found four violations at the restaurant, including inadequate temperature control for some foods, which can lead to bacterial growth, and unsafe utensils and food contact surfaces.

If you ate at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman, Montana on the dates mentioned above and have been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, which often include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach and abdominal cramps, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.