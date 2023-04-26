Dave’s Sushi Food Poisoning Outbreak Sickens Customers

by

A Dave’s Sushi food poisoning outbreak has sickened an undetermined number of customers, according to news reports and the Gallatin City-Council Health Department. One man has died, but the cause of death has not yet been determined and that death has not been linked to the restaurant. The restaurant is located at 115 North Bozeman Avenue in Bozeman, Montana.

The health department was told about the outbreak on April 17, 2023, and inspected the restaurant on April 18, 2023. The restaurant is closed while officials investigate.

That inspection found four food safety violations on April 18. The violations were for inadequate temperature control, with spicy salmon at 46°F, and salmon Inure at 45°F. Any food between 40°F and 140°F can cause illness because that temperature range is where bacterial counts can double every 20 minutes. In addition, wiping clothes were not stored in sanitizer between uses, working containers filled from bulk supplies were not clearly labeled, and shellstock tags were not maintained for 90 days.

Sushi has been linked to many food poisoning outbreaks over the years, including the 2022 Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh fish supplied by Mariscos Bahia, which were used to make sushi. In that outbreak, at least 39 people in four states were sickened, and 15 were hospitalized.

The man who died, William “Bill” Lewis, ate at the restaurant the day before his death, but the death has not been linked to the restaurant. Toxicology reports about the cause of death may take months to be completed.

The restaurant posted on their social media accounts that they think the common ingredient was “FDA-approved cultured morel mushrooms used in the April 17 special roll.” The FDA does not make these types of approvals.

And officials do not know what pathogen caused these illnesses. The health department told news outlets that illnesses were linked to visits on April 1, April 8, April 9, April 10, and April 17, 2023. Officials would not say if anyone has been hospitalized in connection to these illnesses.

If you ate at that restaurant, especially on those dates, and have been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Dave’s Sushi food poisoning outbreak.