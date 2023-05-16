Boosh Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Boosh Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl is being recalled in Canada because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reactions or illnesses reported to the company to date in association with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Boosh Food Inc.

This recalled product was sold in British Columbia and Ontario at the retail level, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories in the country. The recalled item is Boosh Coconut Curry Cauli Blow that is packaged in 275 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 55722 00002 5, and the lot code is 240628. The best before dates for this recalled product are: BEST BEFORE 23SE15, BEST BEFORE 24FE23, and BEST BEFORE 24JL05.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA web site. The CFIA is verifying that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.